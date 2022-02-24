Morocco's JDP supports ex-PM comments on ties with Israel 

The General Secretariat of Morocco's Justice and Development Party has announced its full support for the political positions expressed by the party's Secretary-General and former Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane.

In a statement issued yesterday in response to what it has described as the "rabid campaign" launched against Benkirane, the General Secretariat said the party fully adopts the "political positions" expressed by Benkirane during the recent National Council meeting in Bouznika, and is ready to confront "the frenzied campaign against him and the party with all boldness and responsibility, to defend the constants and issues of the country and citizens."

Benkirane recently slammed a very well-known newspaper over its "supportive positions" following the kingdom's normalisation of relations with Israel.

The party's statement said Benkirane had simply expressed "facts" confirmed by the frequent positions and writings published by the paper to promote the "Zionist entity" and "beautify its racist and savage face" as well as "support various educational, cultural, economic and religious normalisation projects."

"These are facts that the newspaper does not have the courage to disavow," the statement said, adding that instead "the latter has resorted to taking shelter in some bodies".

Morocco agreed to normalise ties with Israel in December 2020 in return for US recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

