Thousands of Ukrainians applying to immigrate to Israel

Around 2,500 Ukrainian Jews have asked to immigrate to Israel and take citizenship, the Jewish Agency said.

Following Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the Jewish Agency, which handles immigration matters, set up a special hotline to help those interested in leaving the country and heading to Israel as well as Israelis who have relatives in Ukraine.

So far more than 5,000 Ukrainian Jews have called in, with nearly half of the callers expressing interest in moving to Israel immediately, Haaretz reported yesterday.

5,000+ calls were received at The Jewish Agency & @HakerenLeydidut's Emergency Hotline for Ukraine Jewish community, with over 50% seeking to make Aliyah (immigrate to #Israel) immediately. We're sending more personal from Israel to Ukraine to increase our presence in the field. — jewishagency (@JewishAgency) February 27, 2022

The Jewish Agency said it was establishing six aliyah processing stations on Ukraine's borders with Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

"From there, they will cross the border into Ukraine every day, together with Israel's diplomatic teams, in order to continue assisting Ukrainian Jews who want to immigrate to Israel," it explained in a statement.

"The immigrants are being temporarily housed in a hotel near Warsaw where they will remain until they are flown to Israel shortly. Upon arrival in Israel, the immigrants will receive temporary housing, with help from the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption," it added.

Ukraine is home to a Jewish community of approximately 43,000 people. However, about 200,000 Ukrainians are eligible for immigration under Israel's Law of Return, which enables a person with one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel and become an Israeli citizen.

Israel's Immigration and Absorption Ministry said it was making preparations for taking in around 10,000 new immigrants from Ukraine in the coming weeks, including providing housing and financial aid.

Last year, a total of 3,100 Ukrainians immigrated to Israel, reported Haaraetz.

