Ukraine envoy praises Turkish made drones in fight with Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said yesterday that Turkish Bayraktar drones were very efficient in the country's battle against Russian forces, Reuters reported.

Turkiye sold Kyiv several Bayraktar TB2 drones, which it had in the past deployed against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

On Saturday, videos showed a Russian military convoy destroyed by the Turkish made Bayraktar drones in the city of Kherson.

The videos also revealed the role of the Turkish drone in the face of Russian forces inside Ukraine.

The Washington Post recently reported that the Ukrainian army's use of Bayraktar drones is a message to Russia that Kyiv is strengthening its arsenal to bring about a possible change in the military balance in the region.

Last December, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Ukraine's use of Turkish-made drones during a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He described it as "destructive behaviour" and "provocative activity".

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara could not be held responsible for Ukraine's use of these weapons.

