Sudan police: 130 injured in Khartoum protests

Sudanese police announced today that 130 people were injured during protests yesterday in the capital Khartoum, 96 of whom were officers and 34 protesters.

Police forces "took all necessary measures to secure the demonstrations and dealt with them with reasonable legal force," they added

The statement accused "some of the demonstrators of assaulting the police forces," noting that they "dispersed them with tear gas, and that the demonstrations resulted in the injury of 96 of its forces and 34 citizens who were taken to hospital."

"A police vehicle and eight vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Finance were destroyed, and 77 protesters were arrested."

The statement indicated that "one person's death was recorded in mysterious circumstances outside the demonstrations in the city of Omdurman, west of the capital, and all measures were taken to identify the cause of death."

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors announced yesterday that two people were killed in the February 28 demonstrations in the capital, Khartoum, with live bullets.

Yesterday, security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters after they reached the southern gate of the presidential palace, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent and eyewitnesses.

Demonstrators were demanding civilian rule.

Since 25 October, Sudan has witnessed protests in response to exceptional measures, most notably the imposition of the state of emergency and the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministries, which political forces consider a "military coup", a charge the army denies.

READ: Dozens of protesters hurt in Sudan rallies: Medics