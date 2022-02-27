Dozens of protesters hurt in Sudan rallies: Medics

Dozens of protesters were injured in Saturday's protests demanding full civilian rule in Sudan, Anadolu Agency reported quoting local medics on Sunday.

In a statement, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said 34 protesters sustained injuries during Saturday's rallies, including five who were violently beaten by police batons.

Thousands demonstrated in the capital Khartoum and the central city of Madani to demand the handover of power to civilians.

Sudan has witnessed protests since October 25 in response to exceptional measures taken by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, most notably the imposition of a state of emergency and the dissolution of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

Following mass protests, Al-Burhan reached a deal with Hamdok in November that reinstated him as prime minister. However, popular protests continued with some demonstrators saying that his reinstatement was helping legitimise the military takeover.

In early January, Hamdok resigned.

At least 83 protesters have been killed in protests in Sudan since October 2021, according to local medics.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Sudan: Calls for detained protesters to be released