EU calls on Israel to stop repressing Palestinians

The European Union yesterday called on Israel to halt the use of excessive force and live bullets against Palestinians.

"The excessive use of force and live bullets against the Palestinians must be stopped," the EU said in a statement.

Three Palestinians were killed yesterday, including two during an Israeli raid on the occupied city of Jenin. The occupation also stormed the Bethlehem town of Beit Fajjar.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians also erupted in the Jerusalem's occupied district of Damascus Gate (Bab Al-Amoud) on Monday after the Israeli police attacked a number of Palestinians, who were commemorating the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him)'s ascension, the Israa and Miraj. An 11-year-old girl with special needs suffered severe injuries to her jaw as a result of the attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the attack in Jerusalem left 31 Palestinians injured.

