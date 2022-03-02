Tunisia: president meets Saudi minister

Tunisia's President Kais Saied wants to develop security and military cooperation with Saudi Arabia in order to counter terrorism, extremism and organised crime, he told the Kingdom's Interior Minister, Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Nayef, during a meeting in Tunis yesterday.

According to an official statement, Saied praised the ties between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, which were boosted by the air bridge set up by the Kingdom to help Tunisia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tunisian leader reiterated Tunisia's keenness to develop and expand cooperation, consultation and coordination with Saudi Arabia. In turn, the Saudi minister affirmed Riyadh's confidence in Tunisia's ability to overcome the difficulties it is going through. Tunisia's security and stability, he insisted, is part of the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.

Bin Nayef met with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Monday. They discussed bilateral relations as well as security cooperation. He also met his Tunisian counterpart, Tawfiq Sharaf El-Din, at the Interior Ministry in the Tunisian capital.

The Saudi official arrived in Tunisia on Sunday to participate in the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministries Council.

