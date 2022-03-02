UK ready to support Tunisia in IMF talks, says ambassador 

UK Ambassador to Tunisia, Helen Winterton, yesterday announced that Britain is willing to support the North African country in its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Britain is ready to support Tunisia in its negotiations with the IMF as a member of the institution's Board," Winterton said during her meeting with the Tunisian Prime Minister, Najla Bouden.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed their bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of "energy, education and higher education."

They also discussed the latest developments in the Ukrainian situation and the evacuation process of Tunisians stranded in Ukraine.

Tunis has been in talks with the IMF for a bailout amid the country's economic crisis after a coup by the incumbent President Kais Saied. Finance Minister, Sihem Nemsia, said recently that the discussions – held in February – were "effective and answered all the questions and details requested by the IMF."

