Portuguese / Spanish / English

Doctors, health workers protest against security forces' violence at Sudan hospitals

March 3, 2022 at 2:44 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Protest in Khartoum, Sudan on 28 February 2022 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Protest in Khartoum, Sudan on 28 February 2022 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
 March 3, 2022 at 2:44 pm

Hundreds of doctors and health workers staged a rally in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Thursday to protest violence by security forces at healthcare facilities, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The protest was organised by the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate near the government-run Khartoum ENT Hospital.

The participants held banners urging authorities to respect the sanctity of hospitals and medical facilities.

Doctors and health workers say security forces have carried out raids at various hospitals and medical facilities to harass people who have taken part in protests demanding full civilian rule since the military seized power last October.

There was no official comment on the rally from Sudanese authorities.

Sudan has been in turmoil since 25 October, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political groups as a "military coup."

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Sudan protests and Prime Minister resigns - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Sudan's prime minister resigns amid deadlock, anti-coup protests – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Sudan police: 130 injured in Khartoum protests

Categories
AfricaNewsSudan
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments