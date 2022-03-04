Tunisia lawyers: Kais Saied has been planning individual rule over seven months

On Thursday, Tunisian lawyers accused President Kais Saied that he has been working for seven months to "consecrate and establish individual rule" in the country, pledging to "disclose these practices."

Under the title "The outcome seven months of Individual Rule," the group of "Lawyers for the Protection of Rights and Freedoms" (independent) held a press conference in the capital, Tunis, on Thursday.

The group's spokesman, Malek Ben Omar, said that "the outcome of seven months since the announcement of the exceptional measures by President of the Republic, Kais Saied, is the rededication and establishment of the rule of the individual."

He continued: "Saied seeks to consolidate the rule of the individual by confiscating rights and freedoms on the one hand, and violating institutions and laws on the other hand, at a time when Tunisia is witnessing severe economic and social crises."

READ: Tunisia: ex-president calls prison sentence a 'threat' to Saied's political opponents

He warned against "the dismantling of the State," adding that "after targeting institutions and violating the Constitution and the law, Saied is planning to suppress all free voices and demonstrations opposing him."

"Our role and duty, as lawyers, are to expose all these practices, according to the provisions of the legal profession code." Ben Omar added.

Ben Omar stressed that they "will protect and defend the rights of all citizens targeted by this regime."

Kilani's Support

He confirmed "their support to the Head of the National Bar of Association, Abderrazak Kilani, following the decision to detain him by the Military Investigative Judge."

He denounced the silence of the Tunisian Order of Lawyers and its Head by saying that "the silence of the Tunisian Order of Lawyers is shameful, and its failure to show a position is considered an accumulation of shame and disgrace for this body."

READ: Tunisia raises fuel prices for second time in a month

Kilani is a member of the Defence Committee for Noureddine Bhiri, a leader in the Ennahda Movement (the largest part in the suspended parliament), who has been detained under house arrest since 31 December 2021, on the pretext of "suspicion of terrorism", according to the authorities, which is denied by the Movement and his defence team.

On Wednesday, a military court in Tunis issued a decision to detain Kilani, due to charges, including joining a group that may disturb public stability and attacking a public official with words and threats, which is denied by Kilani.