US demands that Israel should take clear position on Russia-Ukraine

March 4, 2022 at 12:01 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine, US
Ukrainians and Israelis who support them gather during a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine, on 26 February 2022, in Tel Aviv, Israel. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
The US has demanded that Israel should take a clearer position on the Russian war in Ukraine, Israeli media outlets have reported.

According to Walla, Washington is aware of Israel's need to be balanced on the Ukrainian issue between its public reaction and bilateral relations with Russia, as well as the continuation of military coordination between Moscow and Tel Aviv in Syria.

The site quoted officials in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as saying that there was no problem with the US administration regarding Israel's policy. However, Walla noted that the reality appears to be different in the ongoing talks behind closed doors between the two allies. "Israel has erred in its intelligence assessments in this regard," said the officials.

Other Israeli officials were quoted as saying that the position of the White House is more moderate than the US ambassador's stance. The former is not, apparently, putting pressure on Israel over the Ukrainian issue, but has expressed its "expectation" that an Israeli moral voice will be raised.

The news website added that Israeli reports about Bennett's request to his ministers not to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war and not to denounce Russia in the media have turned US disappointment with Israel into anxiety.

