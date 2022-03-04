Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel will accommodate thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, says interior minister

March 4, 2022 at 8:18 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Russia, Ukraine
Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv on 29 December 2018 [ACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv on 29 December 2018 [ACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
 March 4, 2022 at 8:18 am

Israeli interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, announced that her government would take a decision to set up seven to twelve new residential areas in the Negev region "to house new Jewish immigrants."

"We think tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of immigrants will arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet states," Shaked told Channel 7, adding that the new communities would "bolster the Negev" and would be "necessary to absorb the expected wave of new immigrants."

Calling on the heads of local councils to prepare for the absorption of immigrants, Shaked pointed out that there was a "national housing crisis" in Israel.

"What will happen when new immigrants reach us from Ukraine and Russia," she reiterated, adding that more homes were requiring "aggressive and rapid construction to accommodate the mass arrivals."

READ: Ukraine asks Israel to stop turning refugees away

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineRussiaUkraine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments