Ukraine asks Israel to stop turning refugees away

Ukraine's Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Yevgeny Kornichuk, said he was "disappointed" that Israel was not accepting all refugees from the war in his country.

In a press conference, Kornichuk said: "The last six days Israel turned away dozens of refugees that came from different countries in the world, and in the airport, they were sent back to the places where they came from, instead of granting them asylum."

"We are not talking about illegal workers, we're talking about something completely different," Kornichuk said.

"We want peace and we want Israel to support us in all aspects, even in such hard times."

He went on to thank Israel for sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine that consisted of 100 tonnes of medicines, tents, sleeping bags, coats and blankets.

Hebrew media reported that the assistance was sent on three planes which have already arrived in Polish capital Warsaw, from where they will be transported by trucks to Ukraine.

