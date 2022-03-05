Israel disappoints Ukraine president 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his disappointment on Thursday with Israel's stance towards his country, which has been languishing under daily heavy Russian attacks, Israeli media reported.

Zelensky spoke with journalists in an undisclosed location, thanking them and telling them: "You are brave people."

According to Ynet News, Zelensky said he expected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to be more supportive of Ukraine due to its invasion by Russia.

"Today, I saw a beautiful picture of people wrapped in the Ukraine flag at the Western Wall, praying for this country," Zelensky shared, according to Ynet News. "I am grateful for that," he commended.

Zelensky added: "I spoke to the Israeli leaders. We have decent relations, but those are tested in times of crisis. I don't feel that the Israeli government has wrapped itself with the Ukrainian flag."

Reporters were led around to several locations before arriving at the press conference site, where Zelensky was flanked by armed bodyguards, fearing assassination by Russian government agents.

Zelensky told the journalists: "The Russian army is ten times bigger than ours. They give no consideration to the lives of their soldiers being lost."

"They brought crematoriums with them to burn the bodies of the dead, and not report their casualty figures," he claimed but stated that he was ready to discuss the issues directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Do you want peace?" Zelensky asked. "Sit down and talk to me but not from 30 metres away like with Macron. I am your neighbour, I am a normal man."

Israel has sent an assistance convoy to Ukraine and plans to set up a field hospital in the country.