Daesh kills 13 Syria soldiers in military bus attack in Palmyra

Thirteen Syrian soldiers were killed yesterday in an Islamic State attack on an army bus in the central Syrian desert, the Syrian Ministry of Defence announced.

"At around 13:30 this afternoon, 6/3/2022, a military bus in the Palmyra desert, east of the third station, was attacked by a terrorist attack with various types of weapons, which led to the death of 13 soldiers, including officers and wounding 18 others," the Syrian ministry quoted an army source as saying.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) quoted its sources, as saying that Daesh cells carried out a large-scale attack in the early morning hours on sites where Syrian government forces and their allied fighters were holed up near the village of Al-Sawab at the T2 station deep in the Syrian Badia, east of Homs.

The war monitor explained that Daesh militants took advantage of the weather and the dust storm that hit the Syrian desert. It did not give information on the human losses.

