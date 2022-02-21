Iraq forces arrest Daesh leader north-east of Syria

Iraqi forces arrested a prominent Daesh leader in the countryside of Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria, local media outlets reported.

Athar Press said three Iraqi helicopters dropped army forces who targeted a house near the village of Al-Rawda in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah and arrested 12 people, including a Daesh leader called Abu Muhammad Al-Urduni.

Al-Urduni is reported to have led the recent attack by Daesh militants on Al-Hasakah Prison in Syria to free hundreds of detained Daesh militants and appeared in a video recording pledging to continue battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

He disappeared from prison with another Daesh leader named Abu Ali Al-Biski.

The Iraqi government did not issue a statement about the operation.

