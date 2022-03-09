Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man

A 23-year-old Palestinian man succumbed to injuries he sustained last week during protests against Israeli occupation forces in the north of the West Bank, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas confirmed that Ahmed Hikmat Seif died yesterday of a serious injury he suffered after being shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance of Burqa town north of occupied Nablus.

Five bullets were fired at him from point-blank range in an Israeli ambush.

Ahmed underwent several medical operations and remained in the intensive care unit until he died.

A general strike has since been declared in the town in protest against increasing Israeli crimes against Palestinian towns and cities.

READ: International double standards covers up Israel's crimes