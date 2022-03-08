PA: International double standards covers up Israel's crimes

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday criticised the international double standards, stressing it enables Israel to hide its daily crimes against Palestinians.

A statement issued by the PA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that the double standards policy "covers up violations and crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land and rights."

"The policy of double standards covers Israel's persistence to steal Palestinian land and encourages it to ignore the signed agreements, international law, United Nations resolutions and prospects for peace."

While condemning Israeli forces for killing a 16-year-old Palestinian in occupied Abu Dis, the ministry said Israel is exploiting the crisis in Ukraine in the most horrific way in order to implement more of its field executions, forcible displacements and colonial expansionism at the expense of Palestinians.

