Palestine cars vandalised with slashed tyres, graffiti by Israel settlers 

Israeli settlers vandalised Palestinian cars this morning in the village of Jaljulia, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to Wafa news agency, the group of extremist settlers belong to the so-called Price Tag terror group, who sprayed anti-Arab hate graffiti in Hebrew on nearly 30 vehicles.

One message scrawled on the side of a bus read: "Arab watch out, my sister is off-limits."

Tyres were also slashed and the windows smashed of several parked cars.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

"This is a very serious act and there is no way we will let such a thing slide," Jaljulia resident, Muhammad Turkman, told the Ynet news site. "How long will the racists continue their actions without punishment? Tomorrow they may commit more serious acts that will end in disaster."

Anti-hate crime organisation, Tag Meir, said, it "condemns this act of Jewish terrorism in Jaljulia to the highest degree. What begins with the vandalising of 30 vehicles continues with the destruction of olive trees and houses of worship, and ends with the burning of a family in its sleep."

Jewish Israeli settlers and ultra-nationalist extremists often target Palestinians in so-called 'price tag' attacks across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

These attacks typically take the form of graffiti, vandalism, and damage to property, but can also entail physical assaults leading to injury or even fatalities.