Israel committed 60 violations against Palestine journalists in February, report says

The Palestinian Ministry of Information has monitored 60 violations committed by Israeli authorities against journalists in Palestine and their media institutions during February, Anadolu reported.

In a report published yesterday, the ministry said the Israeli army has targeted 41 journalists, including five female journalists, ten press crews, and nine media pages.

These included 12 cases of physical assault against journalists, including the Director of the Anadolu Agency office in Jerusalem, Anas Janli, and the agency's cameramen, Issam Al-Rimawi and Hisham Abu Shakra, during their coverage of confrontations in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

A number of journalists were injured as a result of the inhalation of tear gas and following the use of rubber-coated metal bullets by occupation forces who were trying to prevent them from covering events on the ground. Some crews were detained.

The ministry called for "the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the protection of journalists, and to ensure that Israeli occupation forces and settlers are held accountable, and that they do not go unpunished."

