Israel forces shoot, wound 2 Palestinian journalists

March 2, 2022 at 10:32 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas near reporters at Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank, on July 31, 2021 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot and wounded two Palestinian journalists as they cracked down on peaceful protests organised in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Quds Press reported.

Israeli Attacks on Press - Cartoon [Sarwar Ahmed/MiddleEastMonitor]

The protest was organised in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners, who have been enduring difficult conditions inside the Israeli jails.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces cracked down on the protest using steel bullets and wounded photojournalists Abdul Muhssen Shalaldeh and Mosaab Shawer, in the hand and leg respectively.

Both journalists were rushed to hospital to receive immediate treatment, while scores of the protesters suffered from suffocation due to the large number of tear gas canisters fired at them.

The protesters also called for immediate release of sick prisoners who are fighting for their life, as well as the release of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs being held by Israel.

