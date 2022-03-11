US, Iran give conflicting updates progress of nuclear talksÂ 

There are conflicting reports about whether or not a new deal has been agreed regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities with Washington claiming an agreement will be signedÂ within days.

White HouseÂ spokeswomanÂ Jen Psaki said at a press briefing:Â "Our view is that we are close," theÂ Washington TimesÂ reported.

She indicated the possibility of reaching an agreement on the nuclear deal with TehranÂ in the coming days.

Psaki added:Â "We have been close forÂ someÂ time now. We also know from having been through these negotiations before that the end of the negotiations is always when the difficult and challenging parts of the conversation typically take place."

Her statement, however,Â contradicted Tehran's position, as the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani,Â announcedÂ earlier yesterday that negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement with major powersÂ "are gettingÂ knottier by the hour."

Diplomats from Iran, the US,Â and five other countries have been negotiating for months in Vienna a deal to reimpose restrictions on Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for liftingÂ theÂ economic sanctionsÂ that former US President Donald Trump placed after WashingtonÂ withdrewÂ from the 2015Â nuclear deal.

Last Saturday, theÂ Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran announcedÂ that it had reached an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve issues related to the nuclear programme, as part ofÂ theÂ efforts to reviveÂ the 2015 agreement.

The head of the organisation, MohammadÂ Eslami, said in a joint press conference with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran thatÂ Iran has agreed to provide the agency with documents related to outstanding issues by mid-June.

The nuclear agreement signed by Iran with the US, France, Britain, China, Russia and Germany in 2015, imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear programme to prevent the production of nuclear weapons, in return for lifting international sanctions.