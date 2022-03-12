Hamas condemns Israel's ban on Palestine family reunification

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday condemned the Israeli approval of the law preventing the reunification of Palestinian families, a statement shared.

On Thursday, Israeli Knesset reauthorised a law banning Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip who marry Palestinians in Israel from receiving residency in Israel.

While Israel claimed the law known as the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was passed for security reasons, it is believed the law was passed on racist grounds to prevent Palestinians from becoming Israeli citizens in order to maintain a Jewish majority in Israel.

The law also prohibits the entry of Arabs from countries "hostile" to Israel, such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, for family reunification purposes.

"Approving this law reveals the real face of the Israeli occupation, which is founded to disintegrate Palestinian families," Hamas Spokesperson Jihad Taha asserted.

"This is a racist law aimed at evacuating the occupied lands of historical Palestine from its original residents, mainly Jerusalem," he added.

Taha stated that the approval of this law is a violation of the international treaties and conventions and appealed for the international bodies to stand against Israeli violation.

