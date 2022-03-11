Israel bans family reunification

Israel's Knesset passed a law effectively barring Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza who are married to Palestinian citizens of Israel from gaining citizenship ora residency in Israel, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

The Knesset approved the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law (Temporary Order), 2022, by a 45-15 majority vote yestersday.

While Israel claimed the law was passed for security reasons, it is believed the law was passed on racist grounds to prevent Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza who marry Palestinians or Israeli Jews from becoming Israeli citizens in order to maintain a Jewish majority in Israel.

The new temporary order explicitly affirms that its purpose is to ensure a Jewish demographic majority. The law also prohibits the entry of Arabs from countries "hostile" to Israel, such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, for family reunification purposes.

Rights groups have long warned of the seriousness of the law, which the Israeli government claims was enacted for security reasons. Palestinians consider the law racist.