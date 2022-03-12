Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA calls on international community to stop Israel's escalating violations

March 12, 2022 at 11:20 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian paramedics and journalists carry a wounded fellow journalist during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city on October 5, 2018 [SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images]
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday condemned the escalating Israeli violations against Palestinians and journalists, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Expatriates revealed.

The statement came following Israeli aggression on Palestinians and journalists in several villages and neighbourhoods across the occupied West Bank.

"The ongoing escalation is approved by both political and military levels," the statement disclosed, adding: "This is a systematic policy aimed at detonating the situation and carrying out more colonial plans to expand illegal Jewish existence in the West Bank and Jerusalem."

The PA blamed the Israeli government for: "The violations of the Israeli army and the terrorist settler militias."

It stressed that the Israeli government led by "the extremist" Naftali Bennett "is destroying all peace opportunities based on the two-state solution."

The PA's Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "immediately" move against the "escalating violations and extremism".

According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel is exploiting the Ukrainian crisis to escalate its violations against Palestinians and their rights.

