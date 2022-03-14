EU: Israel's settlement expansion brings into questions its will to reach political solution

Israel's continued settlement expansion brings into question its willingness to reach a political solution to the conflict with Palestinians, the EU representative to the occupied territories said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Voice Radio, Shadi Othman said: "Continuous Israeli settlement poses questions regarding Israel's desire to reach a political solution that keeps up with the international law."

"The EU continues its field follow up to the Israeli violations, as well as supporting Palestinians in the areas threatened by settlement."

Meanwhile, he said that an EU delegation will visit the Palestinians territories today to support the Palestinian people.

Othman hoped that the Palestinian government would be able to carry out its role in Gaza and called for the Israeli occupation to end its siege on the Strip.

