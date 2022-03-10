Settlers uproot grapevines in West Bank

Settlers yesterday stormed the town of Kifr Al-Dik and damaged the grapevines.

Landowner Sadaat Saeed explained that the settlers came from the illegal settlement of Bruchin and uprooted 60 saplings and demolished stone fences at his land in Umm Hanoun.

This, he added, was an effort by settlers to force Palestinians out of the areas.

In a separate incident, settlers stole water pumps and cables in Birin. Their actions, which were protected by occupation forces, damaged the water supply to Palestinians south of occupied Hebron.

Settler attacks on Palestinian properties have increased in recent years with occupation forces protecting the attackers and arresting Palestinians who protect their land.

READ: Palestine cars vandalised with slashed tyres, graffiti by Israel settlers