Greece does not pursue anti-Turkiye policy, insists FM

Greece does not adopt an anti-Turkiye foreign policy, foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, announced yesterday.

Dendias stressed that his country was pursuing a foreign policy that had "national priorities, interests and principles."

"We are not adopting an anti-Turkish plan," he reiterated.

The minister's remarks came during a parliament session that was discussing the ratification of a cooperation agreement with the United Arab Emirates in the field of foreign and defenceless policy.

"The agreement with the UAE should not be linked with Turkiye," Dendias said, calling on the international community "not to interpret everything that Greece does as being anti-Turkish."

The diplomat pointed out that Greece was seeking "friendly and allied countries to communicate with Turkey," explaining that such a move would be "beneficial for all."

