Iran 'warns' Gulf not to allow Israel to use them as bases to target it 

A Commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Tehrani Moghaddam has warned Gulf Arab rulers not to allow Israel to use their countries as launch pads for attacks on Iran, the Quds Force channel reported on Telegram.

"If Israel intends to harm Iran through the countries bordering the Gulf, we warn the rulers of the Arab countries that we will certainly target them with the Revolutionary Guards' invisible arrows, that is, with untraceable missiles," Tehrani said.

Remarking on the Iranian attack on the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, he said that the "decisive attacks" on "Israel's secret bases" came in retaliation for Tel Aviv's espionage and the attacks it carries out".

He also threatened the US military with "the Revolutionary Guards' invisible arrows" if it did not leave the region.

On Sunday, the Kurdish city of Erbil was attacked with 12 ballistic missiles fired from east of the country, targeting a neighbourhood near the American Consulate, causing material damage to a number of buildings, without causing casualties.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted "the strategic centre of Zionist conspiracy and malicious actions with precision missiles," adding that the attack came against the backdrop of Israel's recent crimes.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran had warned the Iraqi authorities several times that its territory should not be used by third parties to launch attacks against Iran.

The Iranian attack was met with wide Arab and international condemnations, including from Iraqi officials, while Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest against the move.