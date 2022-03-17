Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran 'warns' Gulf not to allow Israel to use them as bases to target it 

March 17, 2022 at 12:09 pm | Published in: Bahrain, GCC, International Organisations, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE
UNSPECIFIED, IRAN. - JANUARY 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "SEPAHNEWS/ HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conduct a military drill with ballistic missiles and unmanned air vehicles at Great Salt Desert, in the middle of the Iranian Plateau, on January 15, 2021 in Iran. ( Sepahnews/Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conduct a military drill with ballistic missiles and unmanned air vehicles at Great Salt Desert, in the middle of the Iranian Plateau, on January 15, 2021 in Iran. [Sepahnews/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 March 17, 2022 at 12:09 pm

A Commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Tehrani Moghaddam has warned Gulf Arab rulers not to allow Israel to use their countries as launch pads for attacks on Iran, the Quds Force channel reported on Telegram.

"If Israel intends to harm Iran through the countries bordering the Gulf, we warn the rulers of the Arab countries that we will certainly target them with the Revolutionary Guards' invisible arrows, that is, with untraceable missiles," Tehrani said.

Remarking on the Iranian attack on the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, he said that the "decisive attacks" on "Israel's secret bases" came in retaliation for Tel Aviv's espionage and the attacks it carries out".

He also threatened the US military with "the Revolutionary Guards' invisible arrows" if it did not leave the region.

READ: Sadr calls for probing existence of Israeli sites in Iraq

On Sunday, the Kurdish city of Erbil was attacked with 12 ballistic missiles fired from east of the country, targeting a neighbourhood near the American Consulate, causing material damage to a number of buildings, without causing casualties.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted "the strategic centre of Zionist conspiracy and malicious actions with precision missiles," adding that the attack came against the backdrop of Israel's recent crimes.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran had warned the Iraqi authorities several times that its territory should not be used by third parties to launch attacks against Iran.

The Iranian attack was met with wide Arab and international condemnations, including from Iraqi officials, while Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest against the move.

Categories
BahrainGCCInternational OrganisationsIranIraqIsraelMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUAE
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments