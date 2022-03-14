SadrÂ calls for probing existence of Israeli sites in Iraq

The leader ofÂ theÂ Sadrist Movement in Iraq, MuqtadaÂ Al-Sadr,Â yesterdayÂ called forÂ aÂ probe to be launched intoÂ Iran's claim aboutÂ theÂ existence of Israeli sites in Iraq,Â Al-Khaleej OnlineÂ reported.

"Allegations about Israeli sites shall be investigated as soon as possible," Al-Sadr said in a statement, adding: "This should not be used to undermine Iraq's security."

"We condemn all attacks launched from Iraq to target neighbouring countries, as well as the external interference or any attacks targeting sovereign Iraq."

This came afterÂ Iran yesterdayÂ claimed responsibilityÂ for an overnight attack on what it said were Israeli facilities in the region of Erbil in northern Iraq.

Taking to Twitter, Al-Sadr added: "The relevant authorities shall send a protest note to the United Nations and Iranian ambassador, immediately."

He stressed that dragging Iraq into other countries' conflicts "is a dangerous precedent that should not be repeated."

EarlierÂ yesterday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said thatÂ a "civilian"Â siteÂ wasÂ hit by the Iranian ballistic missiles, refuting Iran's claims about an alleged Israeli site.

The attack came days after Israeli air strikesÂ in Damascus thatÂ killed two Iranian officers,Â for whichÂ IranÂ promised revenge.

