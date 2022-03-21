Israel arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 13 Palestinians, including a Hamas leader, in raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a local NGO on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Prisoners Media Office said six Palestinians were detained in the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, three in Jericho and four in Jenin and Bethlehem.

Among the detainees was a Hamas leader, who was arrested during a raid on his home in Jericho, the statement said.

A candidate in next week's municipal elections was also among those detained in Al-Bireh, the NGO said.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Palestinian NGOs estimated that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 500 held under the Israeli administrative detention policy without charge or trial.

