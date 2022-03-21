Israeli occupation forces raid Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided the Irahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron and climbed onto its roof, the Wafa news agency reported.

Speaking to the news site, mosque Director, Ghassan Al-Rajabi, said: "Suddenly, the Israeli occupation forces raided the Ibrahimi Mosque, went upstairs and prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering it."

Rajabi added: "This aggression is part of a series of daily aggressions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli Jewish settler."

"Since January, the Israeli occupation authorities have been carrying out construction works at the entrance of the mosque in order to instal an elevator to help settlers access it easily."

He went on to condemn the Israeli aggression on the Islamic holy site, which is listed by UNESCO as a Palestinian heritage site.

