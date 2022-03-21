Ukrainian president criticises Israel in speech to parliament

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Israel on Sunday for its stance on the Russian invasion of his country, which he likened to the Nazi Holocaust, reported Yedioth Ahronoth. Zelenskyy made his comment during an online speech to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

"Take a stand now by supporting Ukraine against Russia," Zelenskyy told MKs. "Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago. They saved the Jews. And therefore, among us there are [some who are] 'Righteous among the Nations'. The people of Israel! Now you have such a choice."

He made the Holocaust comparison several times as he pointed out that Israel has the Iron Dome missile defence system and then asked the occupation state to supply the system to Ukraine.

According to the Israeli newspaper, Zelenskyy criticised Israel strongly in the context of the war, especially "its refusal to actively support" his country. "Mediation can be between states, but not between good and evil," he insisted.

More than 100 Israeli lawmakers and ministers listened to the Ukrainian president's speech. However, unnamed Israeli ministers told Channel 12 that, "Zelenskyy's speech was a blatant and excessive attack on Israel [which] does not reflect the Israeli effort in all sectors. Israel is doing everything it can to help the Ukrainians."

Zelenskyy reiterated that he is "ready to negotiate" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Without such talks, he said, it will not be possible to end the war. Defending the fact that several rounds of talks have been held between Kyiv and Moscow since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, he said that they were "of great value".

Turkey is stepping up mediation efforts between Moscow and Kiev. It confirmed on Sunday that progress has been made in their negotiations.

"Dialogue is the only way out," noted Zelenskyy. "I think it's just the two of us, me and Putin, who can make an agreement on this. If there is just one per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance."

However, he rejected some of the proposed compromises, such as recognising the separatist territories in the east of Ukraine which are Russian-speaking and backed by Moscow.