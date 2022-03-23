Is Mohamed Salah heading for Juventus?

News agencies are reporting that top football clubs are keeping an eye on Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool FC, which appear to be making little progress. His contract with the club expires next year.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus FC is not renewing the contract of Paulo Dybala, who will leave the Turin club in the summer. This, it is said, paves the way for another big name signing by the club, with Mohamed Salah on Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's wish list.

However, a number of Europe's top clubs, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, are known to be interested should Salah become available. The player himself, though, has made it known that he would be happy to stay in the English Premier League.

According to the Guardian, "Salah is happy at Liverpool and under [manager Jürgen] Klopp and said in January he was 'not asking for crazy stuff.' He said he was looking for a show of appreciation for what he has done and spelled out: 'It's in their hands. They know what I want.'"

Last month, Salah's manager Ramy Issa Abbas tweeted: "I think Mo definitely expects this club [Liverpool] to be ambitious and we are. It's Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine. All fine from my point of view. Nothing has happened further, no signing, no rejection, we just have to wait. Completely fine, no rush."

