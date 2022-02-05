Salah to face Mané in Africa Cup of Nations final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is to face his teammate Sadio Mane in the final of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.

Salah, playing for the Egyptian national team, edged past hosts Cameroon in a penalty shootout, putting him up against his Liverpool teammate Mane, playing for the Senegalese team.

Therefore, Salah, along with the Egyptian national team, is to face Senegal for the trophy on Sunday in a match that will see two of the Premier League's best wingers go head-to-head for continental glory.

Liverpool Echo reported: "The battle between the two Liverpool stars is an intriguing subplot to the final, one which will split the club's fan-base."

It added: "Some supporters will have their own reasons for wanting one Reds star to triumph over another, whilst others are simply unable to split their loyalties."

A tweet reported by Liverpool Echo read: "Salah and Mane facing each other in a few days, Carvalho deal is apparently done and Bellingham talks supposedly took place??? What a night for Liverpool Twitter."