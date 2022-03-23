Saudi Arabia: Iran's supply of arms to Yemen's Houthis threatens global oil supplies

Saudi Arabia yesterday warned of Iran's continued supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Yemen's Houthis, stressing that they pose a threat to global oil supplies.

The Saudi Council of Ministers, headed by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, "urged the world to stand firmly against the Houthi militia and deter them from their attacks that pose a direct threat to the security of oil supplies in these extremely sensitive circumstances in global energy markets," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi's Acting Minister of Media, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said in a statement after the meeting that the Saudi cabinet has stressed that the kingdom will not be responsible for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks against its oil and gas production sites by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Saudi Cabinet also stressed on the importance of the essential role played by the OPEC+ agreement in stabilising oil markets.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan reiterated the need to pressure the Houthis to stop their threats to international navigation, saying the Houthis threaten the security and stability of the entire region.

