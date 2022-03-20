Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden boat, says Saudi TV channel

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Sunday it destroyed a boat laden with explosives that belongs to the Iran-aligned group, Reuters reported the Saudi-owned al-Hadath TV channel as saying.

The destruction of the boat, off the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah, thwarted an imminent attack on shipping in the Red Sea, the TV channel said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthis who control most of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah.

