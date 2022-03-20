Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden boat, says Saudi TV channel

March 20, 2022 at 12:35 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Hudaydah port in Yemen [GeorgekhouryUN/Twitter]
Hudaydah port in Yemen, 7 December 2017 [GeorgekhouryUN/Twitter]
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Sunday it destroyed a boat laden with explosives that belongs to the Iran-aligned group, Reuters reported the Saudi-owned al-Hadath TV channel as saying.

The destruction of the boat, off the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah, thwarted an imminent attack on shipping in the Red Sea, the TV channel said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthis who control most of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah.

