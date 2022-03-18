Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen's Houthis say they welcome talks in 'neutral' country

March 18, 2022 at 1:26 pm | Published in: GCC, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), speaks during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on March 17, 2022 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 18, 2022 at 1:26 pm

Houthi officials have welcomed calls for dialogue with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen, on the condition that the talks are held in a neutral country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to a statement by the Houthi-affiliated Foreign Ministry late on Thursday, the Houthis welcome talks with the countries of the Arab Coalition, but the talks must be held in a neutral country that is not involved in the war in Yemen.

The statement, which was quoted by the Houthi-run Saba news agency, also stressed that talks and peace are the principle positions for the Houthi-affiliated government based in the capital, Sana'a.

On Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) invited the Yemeni parties for talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on 29 March to discuss comprehensive peace in war-torn Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana'a.

According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises.

