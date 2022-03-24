Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza

Moaz Al-Shognobi, his brother and cousin regularly meet in his family's garden to improve their balance and practice Street Workouts. They turned to the sport when most of its followers were abandoning it in Gaza due to the lack of sports clubs which taught the skills needed. Street Workouts relied on core strength and balance, they require a high dependence on muscles and skills.

To overcome the shortage of sports centres, Moaz set up iron bars in his garden to help him train and encouraged his family members to do the same. He says the youth in Gaza have a lot of energy and they need an outlet for it. Sports are a perfect means for this, he adds. The occupation, the siege and the continuous wars prevent the sport from expanding, he explains, and they exacerbated the dire economic conditions Palestinians are living in. This has forced many to just think about survival and not take care of themselves and their needs, Moaz says.

