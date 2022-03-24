Portuguese / Spanish / English

Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza

To overcome the shortage of sports centres, Moaz set up iron bars in his garden to help him train and encouraged his family members to do the same. 
March 24, 2022 at 8:48 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Mohammed Asad
March 24, 2022 at 8:48 am

Moaz Al-Shognobi, his brother and cousin regularly meet in his family's garden to improve their balance and practice Street Workouts. They turned to the sport when most of its followers were abandoning it in Gaza due to the lack of sports clubs which taught the skills needed. Street Workouts relied on core strength and balance, they require a high dependence on muscles and skills.

To overcome the shortage of sports centres, Moaz set up iron bars in his garden to help him train and encouraged his family members to do the same. He says the youth in Gaza have a lot of energy and they need an outlet for it. Sports are a perfect means for this, he adds. The occupation, the siege and the continuous wars prevent the sport from expanding, he explains, and they exacerbated the dire economic conditions Palestinians are living in. This has forced many to just think about survival and not take care of themselves and their needs, Moaz says.

WATCH: Weightlifting, finding Gaza's strongest women

Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Street Workouts in a Palestinian garden in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments