Weightlifting: Finding Gaza's strongest women

A young Palestinian woman in the besieged Gaza Strip has been encouraging ladies to take up weightlifting in a bid to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Thirty-three-year-old lawyer Sherin Al-Ayla joined a local gym as she tried to push more women to take up the sport and break social taboos.

“I was worried at the beginning, like any other girl who is new to this, that I would bulk up or my muscles would get massive,” she told Anadolu Agency, “so I started researching this online to make sure.”

“My main goal was not to reach the age of 50 or 60 and have my legs unable to hold me up anymore or for my health to be poor leaving me relying on medication.”

More women in Gaza have been taking up sports and martial arts in recent years.

The Gaza Strip has been reeling under a crippling Israeli air, land and sea blockade since 2007.

