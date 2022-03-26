Houthis attack Saudi Arabia, major oil fire in Jeddah

The Houthi group has launched a series of attacks on sites in Saudi Arabia causing great losses, most notably, strikes on Aramco oil tanks in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast.

Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced details of the large-scale attacks launched by the Houthis with ballistic missiles and drones. He shared that their forces targeted Aramco facilities in Jeddah and vital facilities in Riyadh with a batch of winged missiles.

He pointed out that large numbers of drones were directed at Aramco in Jizan and Najran, and the Houthis bombed the Ras Tanura refinery and Rabigh oil refinery with drones.

Saree also spoke about targets being bombed in the regions of Jizan, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Abha and Khamis Mushait, with "large numbers of ballistic missiles".

According to Saree, the Houthis threatened to carry out: "More qualitative strikes against the bank of targets to break the siege."

The quick announcement was made after the Saudi-led coalition destroyed several drones and missiles loaded with explosives on Friday, targeting the kingdom's southern region, hitting water and electricity stations.

Reuters quoted a source stating that a storage facility belonging to Aramco in Jeddah was hit in an attack.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed huge fires erupting and a large cloud of smoke rising from Aramco's oil tanks in Jeddah.

Other Twitter accounts posted that the power station in Samtah was hit, in addition to what appears to be a drone bombing targeting the National Water Company in Dhahran. Footage also showed the destruction of huge water containers due to the strikes.