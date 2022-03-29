Tunisia human rights organisation slams military trials of civilians, calls to review law

The Tunisian Human Rights League condemned, on Monday, the holding of military trials for civilians and called for the acceleration of revising relevant laws, Anadolu news agency reported.

The League said, in a statement, following the convening of its National Council on 26 and 27 March, that it is committed to "defending all civil, political, economic and social rights", based on the national and international references related to all indivisible human rights.

In its statement, the Tunisian League warned of the continuation of impunity and the prosecution of journalists under the Terrorism Law, restrictions on human rights activists and the possibility of issuing decrees that restrict civil associations and limit their activities.

The statement called on the country's supreme authority to shorten the deadlines for the exceptional situation, to involve national forces in formulating public policies and to involve the League in any future dialogue.

Tunisia has been experiencing a political crisis since last 25 July, when President Kais Saied imposed "exceptional" measures, including freezing the parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decree, dismissing the cabinet and appointing new one.

The majority of political forces reject Saied's measures, and consider them a "coup against the Constitution".

Following Saied's exceptional procedures, several controversial decisions were taken, including the arrest of a number of lawyers, lawmakers and media professionals, and also referring them to the military judiciary.

