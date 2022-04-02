Tunisia president, general labour union share reformation views

Tunisian President Kais Saied and Head of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi announced on Friday that they share similar views on reforming the country's political crisis, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

During a meeting between both sides at Carthage Palace, Saied confirmed that there would be no single way to resolve Tunisia's political crisis.

Meanwhile, Taboubi said that the union had agreed with Saied that there would be a partnership in outlining the future of Tunisia.

Saied said that the dialogue with Tunisians would be based on the outcomes of the online national survey.

He reiterated his refusal to hold talks with those trying to overthrow the state and "those who plundered the people's resources."

The Tunisian president, who froze parliament last year and dissolved it on Thursday, reiterated the state's economic and social role, indicating that the state's institutions are not subject to the "gain and loss" principle.

At the same time, he pledged to end the "corruption networks" that have penetrated the heart of the state's institutions.

Taboubi shares a similar view with Saied in that both see that the reformation should include the state's institutions, supporting the current wage proposal and rehabilitating the education system.

He said that partnership regarding the country's reformation would be only with the political and civil parties with similar ideas to Saied.

The UGTT has hailed Saied's dissolution of parliament, stating that it was a response to an effort aiming to "destabilise the country and lead it to a wave of legitimacy conflicts."