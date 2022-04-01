Tunisia's anti-terror unit summons ex-Speaker for questioning

Rachid Ghannouchi, the former Speaker of Tunisia's dissolved parliament, has been summoned for questioning by the country's anti-terrorism unit, an official confirmed on Friday and Anadolu News Agency reports.

The official from the defunct Speaker Office told Anadolu Agency, on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to the media, that Ghannouchi has been summoned on Friday evening for questioning by the anti-terrorism unit.

The Tunisian authorities made no comment on the move.

In an interview on Tuesday, Ghannouchi revealed that Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit had summoned more than 30 lawmakers.

Tunisian President, Kais Saied, dissolved the suspended parliament on Wednesday, just hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session to reverse his actions since 25 July, 2021.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 25 July, when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup."

Tunisia has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya and Yemen.