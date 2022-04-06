PA condemns Israel PM's pledge to continue building settlements in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's pledge to continue building illegal settlements in occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the PA said: "Bennett's remarks are against peace and proves the involvement of his government in the ongoing tension."

The statement also condemned Bennett's entry into the occupied West Bank, where he delivered his pledge and spoke about the latest Israeli efforts to deter the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

When asked about settlements in the occupied West Bank, Bennett said that there would be no settlement freeze, but that everything would be carried out in the right order.

"Bennett's remarks are a retention of the official Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, the Palestinian state and land," the statement said, pointing out that this pledge "is a recognition that the current Israeli government is for settlements and settlers."

"These remarks prove the absence of a real Israeli partner for peace and reflect the involvement of the Israeli political level in the ongoing escalation."