Settlement building to continue in West Bank: Israel's Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister, Naphtali Bennett, said Tuesday that his government will continue settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We will continue to build in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] and there will be no freeze of constructing the settlement. […] Things will happen in order," Bennett said in statements cited by Israeli Army Radio.

Meanwhile, Bennett said Israeli security services thwarted more than 15 major attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

He added that, "207 suspects have been arrested in recent days."

Last week, the Israeli Premier announced the deployment of extra army forces in the West Bank in the wake of a spate of attacks, in which 11 Israelis were killed.

