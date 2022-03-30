Israel settlers uproot 170 olive trees in the occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers uprooted 170 olive trees this morning in the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, located south of Nablus, reported Wafa news agency.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors Israeli violations in the area, said that extremist settlers stole the olive trees from the area of Al-Rahwat, owned by two local Palestinian residents.

He added that the settlers, last night, escalated their violations against Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely sanctioned by Israeli authorities. Palestinians, local and international monitors and officials believe that the Israeli government endorses settler violence.

Moreover, olive trees are symbolic of the Palestinian attachment to their land. Drought-resistant, growing under poor soil conditions, and living and bearing fruit for thousands of years, the trees represent Palestinian resistance and resilience in the face of the Israeli occupation.

Over 700,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

