Israel confiscates Palestinian properties in occupied Jordan Valley

Israel's Yesha Council yesterday confiscated vegetables and fruits from Palestinian farmers' stalls in the occupied northern Jordan Valley, a week after they were demolished.

Rights activist, Fares Fuqaha, told Safa that the Israeli forces had confiscated "five vegetable and fruit kiosks owned by Palestinian families," adding that the stalls were demolished "six days ago".

Fuqaha pointed out that the stalls' owners had "just rebuilt them before the Israeli forces' raid," explaining that it was the "second Israeli raid without prior warnings of demolition notices."

READ: Israel settlers uproot hundreds of olive trees in West Bank