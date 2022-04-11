Israel kills 2 Palestinian women, one man in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot dead two Palestinian women and one man in different areas across the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Israeli occupation army killed Mohamed Ghoneim, 21, while they were carrying out an ambush near the West Bank city of Al-Khader.

A statement issued by the Israeli occupation army claimed that Ghoneim threw firebombs at an Israeli vehicle on the road that links the illegal Etzion Bloc of settlements with Jerusalem.

But the same Israeli newspaper reported an eyewitness saying that Ghoneim was far from the area allegedly identified by the Israeli army as a target of a Molotov Cocktail.

Prior to killing the young man, the Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 24-year-old Palestinian women Maha Kazim Al-Zaatry after she allegedly attempting to stab Israeli occupation soldiers near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

This came following the murder of a 47-year-old Palestinian woman, identified as mother of six Ghada Ibrahim Sbatein at a makeshift checkpoint in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Husan near occupied Bethlehem.

"Horrified by the killing of a Palestinian woman by ISF near Bethlehem," the EU Delegation to Palestine tweeted yesterday. "Our deepest condolences to her family. Such excessive use of lethal force against an unarmed civilian is unacceptable."

Horrified by the killing of a Palestinian woman by ISF near Bethlehem. Our deepest condolences to her family. Such excessive use of lethal force against an unarmed civilian is unacceptable. This incidence must be swiftly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) April 10, 2022

"This incidence must be swiftly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice," it added.

READ: EU slams Israel's killing of Palestinian woman in Bethlehem