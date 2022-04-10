Palestinian woman dies from Israeli fire in Bethlehem

A Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement said the woman, in her 40s, was shot by Israeli forces and died from her wounds.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened fire on the woman while walking near Husan village, west of Bethlehem, and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The state news agency Wafa identified the woman as Ghada Ibrahim Sbatein, a mother of six.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

